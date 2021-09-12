Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,385.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,741,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,731 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,076,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,568,000 after purchasing an additional 843,705 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,995,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,909,000 after purchasing an additional 827,131 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,369,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,864,000 after purchasing an additional 485,776 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.9% in the second quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 1,095,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,945,000 after purchasing an additional 252,205 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VXUS stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,155,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,746. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.41 and a 200 day moving average of $64.95. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.