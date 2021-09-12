Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Position Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 890,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $11,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 150,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 12.3% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 201,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 22,060 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLY opened at $12.16 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $344.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

