Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vallourec SA, provides tubular solutions primarily to the energy markets and industrial applications worldwide. Its products are used by the automobile, oil and gas refining, petrochemical, transport mechanical, construction, and aerospace industries. Vallourec offers various products such as tubes and accessories for drill strings, including drill pipes, drill collars, and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubes for well equipment, standard or premium connections and underwater line-pipe. It also produces furnace tubes, heat exchanger tubes, and fittings for pipework. Vallourec SA, is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Vallourec in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Vallourec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Vallourec from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $8.40 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Vallourec from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vallourec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.20.

OTCMKTS:VLOWY opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.94. Vallourec has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $9.93.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.94 million. Vallourec had a negative net margin of 21.98% and a negative return on equity of 26.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vallourec will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

