Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Trading Down 3.4%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) shares fell 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $47.31 and last traded at $47.31. 105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 28,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.98.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on VALN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valneva in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Valneva in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Valneva in a research note on Monday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valneva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.75.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,138,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $659,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.
Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.
