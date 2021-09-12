Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Trading Down 3.4%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) shares fell 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $47.31 and last traded at $47.31. 105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 28,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.98.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VALN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valneva in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Valneva in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Valneva in a research note on Monday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valneva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Valneva alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.75.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.98 million. Equities research analysts expect that Valneva SE will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,138,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $659,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.