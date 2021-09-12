Valueworks LLC Makes New $4.02 Million Investment in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Valueworks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 333,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,000. Tidewater comprises 1.7% of Valueworks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Valueworks LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Tidewater at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,104,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,025,000 after acquiring an additional 269,716 shares during the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,730,000 after acquiring an additional 91,876 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tidewater by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,884,000 after buying an additional 24,661 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP bought a new position in Tidewater during the 1st quarter worth $12,653,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tidewater by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after buying an additional 62,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDW opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $458.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Tidewater Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $15.92.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $89.95 million for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a negative net margin of 37.51%.

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

