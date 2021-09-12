Valueworks LLC Takes $8.31 Million Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Valueworks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 362,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,000. Star Bulk Carriers makes up approximately 3.6% of Valueworks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,284,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $850,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 126,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 69,594 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.86%. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 1,647.06%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. SEB Equities started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

