VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.37. VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF shares last traded at $25.37, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.34.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF by 116.7% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,745,000. Finally, Mendel Money Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $259,000.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.