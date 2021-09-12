Vanessa Guthrie Acquires 4,000 Shares of Lynas Rare Earths Limited (ASX:LYC) Stock

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (ASX:LYC) insider Vanessa Guthrie purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$6.80 ($4.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,196.00 ($19,425.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99.

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

