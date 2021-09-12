Vanessa Guthrie Acquires 4,000 Shares of Lynas Rare Earths Limited (ASX:LYC) Stock

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (ASX:LYC) insider Vanessa Guthrie purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$6.80 ($4.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,196.00 ($19,425.71).
The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99.
Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile
