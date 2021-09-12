Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 2.3% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $227,354,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 697.4% during the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 865,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,999,000 after purchasing an additional 757,118 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,973,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,670.4% during the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 487,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 474,325 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 845.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,177,000 after purchasing an additional 329,391 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $160.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.03 and its 200-day moving average is $153.97. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $124.14 and a 52-week high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

