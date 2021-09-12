Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $85.48

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $85.48 and last traded at $85.39, with a volume of 7529 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.72.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.26 and a 200 day moving average of $82.54.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 84.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

