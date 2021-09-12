Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Lessened by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 37.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,889 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.9% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,134,000 after buying an additional 249,669 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,642,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,925,000 after buying an additional 141,226 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after buying an additional 5,033,112 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,267,000 after buying an additional 148,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,647,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,411,000 after buying an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.77. The stock had a trading volume of 807,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,542. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.70 and its 200 day moving average is $233.18. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.17 and a fifty-two week high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

