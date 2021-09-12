Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Jonathan Faddis Sells 1,666 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total transaction of $527,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,139.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of VEEV opened at $302.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.69, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $323.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

