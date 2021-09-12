Veil (VEIL) Price Hits $0.0185

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. In the last seven days, Veil has traded 35.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Veil coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $362.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,968.17 or 1.00056049 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00073269 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00008882 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.26 or 0.00888629 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.81 or 0.00443627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.03 or 0.00315677 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00077106 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005892 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.