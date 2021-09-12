Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Acquired by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Ventas by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 375,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,033,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Ventas by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 31,472 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Ventas by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.19. 1,403,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,193. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.24. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 140.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.83 and a 12-month high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,002,047.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,226 shares of company stock worth $3,127,393. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

