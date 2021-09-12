Verdad Advisers LP Buys 139,293 Shares of Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM)

Verdad Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 828,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,293 shares during the quarter. Salem Media Group makes up 4.1% of Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings in Salem Media Group were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Shares of SALM stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. Salem Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.51%. Research analysts predict that Salem Media Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which includes national and local programming content.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM).

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.