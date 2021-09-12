Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $872 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $863.87 million.Verint Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.250 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.19 and a 200-day moving average of $45.48.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 23,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $1,068,652.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $110,724.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,726 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,065 shares of company stock worth $1,341,287 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

