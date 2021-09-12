Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,164 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 38.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 24.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,185,911 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $301,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,054 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $467,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,314. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $54.23. 15,926,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,290,236. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.58 and its 200 day moving average is $56.57. The company has a market capitalization of $224.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

