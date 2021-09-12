VerusCoin Price Down 8.4% This Week (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $68.68 million and approximately $12,008.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00002358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00077194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00129329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.27 or 0.00181437 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,510.33 or 1.00367796 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,309.87 or 0.07299544 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.75 or 0.00943346 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003025 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 64,239,373 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

