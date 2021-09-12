Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 156 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,652,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 34.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 12.2% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Cintas by 41.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,374,000 after purchasing an additional 44,478 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $403.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $307.65 and a 52-week high of $409.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.95. The firm has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus upped their price target on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.44.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

