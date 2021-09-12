Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 646 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BGS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,084,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,231,000 after acquiring an additional 494,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,039,000 after purchasing an additional 102,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,462,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1,494.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 844,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,200,000 after buying an additional 791,832 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 666,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,847,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BGS opened at $29.97 on Friday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.63.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 84.07%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

