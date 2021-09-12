Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys New Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 25.1% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 208,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 41,816 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Yum China by 4.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 150,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Yum China by 314.5% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 166,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,849,000 after buying an additional 126,220 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Yum China by 225.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 34,354 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Yum China by 1.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 776,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,950,000 after buying an additional 12,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

YUMC opened at $61.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.77. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.81 and a 12-month high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.18.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

See Also: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.