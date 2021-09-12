Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $325,000 Stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gordon M. Burns bought 1,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $30,992.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,180. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider D Eugene Ewing bought 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $69,052.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 84,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,347.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,678 shares of company stock worth $266,349. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CODI. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE CODI opened at $30.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.61. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $32.34.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $487.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

