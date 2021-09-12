Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $359,000 Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,687 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in IDACORP by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,489,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,867,000 after acquiring an additional 440,592 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in IDACORP by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,848,141 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $180,194,000 after acquiring an additional 520,227 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in IDACORP by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,258,852 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,738,000 after acquiring an additional 91,602 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in IDACORP by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,466,000 after acquiring an additional 345,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 817,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,748,000 after buying an additional 44,321 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IDA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $105.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.91 and a twelve month high of $110.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.88.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $360.07 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 17.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

