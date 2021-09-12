Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 920.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1,095.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 863.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $167.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.11 and a twelve month high of $172.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.20.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective for the company.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.