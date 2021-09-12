Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth about $46,839,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth about $47,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 12.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,406,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,471,000 after buying an additional 733,176 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 19.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,375,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,685,000 after buying an additional 699,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 10.3% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,998,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,704,000 after buying an additional 467,499 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

NYSE:CUZ opened at $37.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $40.63.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.60%.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.