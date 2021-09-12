Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the second quarter valued at $272,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brooks Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.56.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $91.91 on Friday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.65 and a 1-year high of $108.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.52.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.47 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $2,345,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,438,830.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,780,556 in the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

