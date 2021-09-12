Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 6,139 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,139 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Navient during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Navient during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Navient by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 481,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 102,872 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NAVI opened at $23.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average is $17.90. Navient Co. has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 19.43, a current ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.06 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 32.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Navient’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.72.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

