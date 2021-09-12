Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,024 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KT by 51.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,774,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,499 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in KT in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,328,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in KT by 26.9% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,829,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,580 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in KT in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,050,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in KT in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,219,000. 23.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KT alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE:KT opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55. KT Co. has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

About KT

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.