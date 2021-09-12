ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stock Position Increased by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

VIAC stock opened at $39.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.99 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.94 and its 200-day moving average is $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.96.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.