Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 33,070 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 64.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,943 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,070 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIX. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 511,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,266,000 after purchasing an additional 260,439 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,692,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,630,000 after purchasing an additional 247,231 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,688,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 416,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,172,000 after purchasing an additional 78,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 100,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 46,173 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. FIX reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $71.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $88.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.35 and its 200 day moving average is $77.40.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.83%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

