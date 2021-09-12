Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 780 Shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CAI International were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in CAI International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in CAI International by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CAI International during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of CAI International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of CAI International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 194,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAI opened at $55.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.86 and a 200 day moving average of $48.64. CAI International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.22. The firm has a market cap of $969.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.30. CAI International had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley cut CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair cut CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

CAI International Profile

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

