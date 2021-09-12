Vinci’s (VCISY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VCISY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.62.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VCISY opened at $25.85 on Thursday. Vinci has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $29.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

