Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,130

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,130 ($14.76) in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VTY. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vistry Group to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 807 ($10.54) to GBX 1,267 ($16.55) in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Vistry Group to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) in a report on Friday, May 28th. Numis Securities restated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,510 ($19.73) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistry Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,314.78 ($17.18).

VTY stock opened at GBX 1,182.50 ($15.45) on Thursday. Vistry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 519 ($6.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,351 ($17.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73. The company has a market cap of £2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,201.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,182.41.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

