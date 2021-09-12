Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVE opened at $2.50 on Friday. Viveve Medical has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter. Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 295.82% and a negative return on equity of 109.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viveve Medical will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIVE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Viveve Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Viveve Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Viveve Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Viveve Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viveve Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence.

