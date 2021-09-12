VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51. VMware posted earnings of $1.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year earnings of $6.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on VMware from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.36.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,416 shares of company stock worth $506,044. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter valued at $1,379,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,443 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $15,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,249 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,254 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $141.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $126.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

