VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.530-$1.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.12 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.14 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.900-$6.900 EPS.
A number of research firms have weighed in on VMW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.36.
VMware stock opened at $141.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.78 and its 200 day moving average is $155.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. VMware has a 52-week low of $126.79 and a 52-week high of $172.00.
In other news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,416 shares of company stock worth $506,044. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VMware Company Profile
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
