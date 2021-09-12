VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.530-$1.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.12 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.14 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.900-$6.900 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VMW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.36.

VMware stock opened at $141.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.78 and its 200 day moving average is $155.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. VMware has a 52-week low of $126.79 and a 52-week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,416 shares of company stock worth $506,044. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

