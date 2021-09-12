Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Stock Position Reduced by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,947 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 2.34% of Vocera Communications worth $32,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the second quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the first quarter worth $129,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA opened at $47.39 on Friday. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.75 and a beta of 0.13.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VCRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.30.

In related news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $32,477.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,201.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $182,407.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,576 shares of company stock worth $2,492,135. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

