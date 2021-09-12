Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.48. 2,442,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,561,817. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.57. Vonage has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $15.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.80, a P/E/G ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Vonage will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 268,100 shares of company stock worth $4,027,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vonage in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vonage during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vonage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

