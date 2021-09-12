Vossloh (ETR:VOS) PT Set at €58.00 by Berenberg Bank

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) has been assigned a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VOS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Vossloh in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Vossloh in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Vossloh in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €52.17 ($61.37).

Shares of VOS stock opened at €46.75 ($55.00) on Friday. Vossloh has a fifty-two week low of €29.85 ($35.12) and a fifty-two week high of €49.45 ($58.18). The stock has a market cap of $821.13 million and a P/E ratio of 20.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €44.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of €43.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.67.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

