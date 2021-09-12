Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Invests $276,000 in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OUNZ. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 144,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after buying an additional 14,935 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000.

OUNZ opened at $17.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.45. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $19.22.

