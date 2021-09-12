Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 47,713 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 780,091 shares.The stock last traded at $26.22 and had previously closed at $25.73.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCC. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average is $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $227.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $67,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $218,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 93.7% in the second quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,978,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,027,000 after acquiring an additional 957,255 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 73.9% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,332,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,912,000 after acquiring an additional 566,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,555,000 after acquiring an additional 320,535 shares in the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter worth approximately $5,147,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 21.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,674,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,688,000 after acquiring an additional 294,516 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

