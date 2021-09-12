Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) Trading 4.3% Higher

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR)’s share price traded up 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$6.75 and last traded at C$6.74. 10,661 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 18,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.46.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Acumen Capital increased their price target on Waterloo Brewing from C$8.25 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Waterloo Brewing from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$241.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.56.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

