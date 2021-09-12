Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 8,439 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 16.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 476.5% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average is $33.15. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $34.94.

