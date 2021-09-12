Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,388 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,134 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 274.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

NYSE TOL opened at $61.27 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.95 and a 12 month high of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.22.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.