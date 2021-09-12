Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 89.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,096 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,074 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $163.59 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.74 and a 12-month high of $174.38. The company has a market capitalization of $258.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.26.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

