Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 86.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 34,972 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 207,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,755,000 after acquiring an additional 19,459 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Danaher by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after buying an additional 16,603 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total transaction of $3,611,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.53.

Shares of DHR opened at $329.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $304.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $201.44 and a 1-year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.