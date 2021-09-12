Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

SPG stock opened at $127.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $137.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.44.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.86%.

SPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

