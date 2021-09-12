Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 6,836 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,620,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,128,000 after buying an additional 144,651 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 98,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 137,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 23,007 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC opened at $39.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average of $47.48. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.99 and a 1-year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VIAC. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. lowered their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

