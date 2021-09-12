Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 112,152 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 37.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 189,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112,152 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 805,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,189,000 after purchasing an additional 53,836 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 13,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in AT&T by 322.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 126,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 96,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 169,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $27.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average of $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $194.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.67, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

