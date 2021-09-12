Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0595 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

EAD stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $9.19.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) by 134.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,946 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,122 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.